Dear Editor:
Who plants a bunch of plants during the worst drought in recent memory and makes sure they get watered? That would be the city of Half Moon Bay at the new light at Highway 1 and Main Street. As these are new plants, they need lots of water. One day recently, they forgot to turn off the spigot, and who knows how much water went down the ditch to the ocean. We mere peons have been asked to turn off our watering systems and water by hand as well as cutting water use by 15 percent. Regardless of possible contractual issues, this defies common sense and sends a really bad message to water users on the coast.
What’s OK for the city is not OK for us. The city should lead by example.
Next the City Council voted unanimously to cancel this year’s downscaled pumpkin festival. Given other events that have happened in California, we should have had our one-day festival. Apparently, the council knows something San Mateo County and the state of California Departments of Health do not know about holding these types of events.
Perhaps the council and city manager can donate their recent pay increases to the festival organizers to distribute to the most needy organizations they support. By the way, the city manager had an over $20,000 increase to a base salary that is now over $260,000! Our governor only makes $209,747.000. Although the average city manager’s salary is $290,924.00, this is skewed by numerous large cities paying over $500,000 per year. Hollister, a more comparable city pays $194,699.00. I should have been a city manager. If you want to see more detail; check out CALHR and CalSalaries.
Lastly, electrification. Does anyone remember voting on this major change? I did not think so. Currently PG&E has requested that we reduce our use of electricity during peak hours as they cannot meet the demand. With all the new and especially high-density housing being built, I suspect that this will get worse. I am not aware of any new power plants being built, so I think rolling blackouts may come into our lives. I predict that the price of electricity will continue to increase, meaning that charging an electric car may be a problem — not to mention heating and air, water heating, cooking and clothes drying. Electrification looks great on paper. However, when reality strikes, I hope it is not too late to turn natural gas back on.
Harry Ysselstein
Half Moon Bay
"There are literally hundreds of festivals across this state going on this year (over 400); everything from bananas, garlic...."
The Garlic Festival was a drive through event this year: -- https://gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com/
But I get the point about the water usage. I don't get the landscaping. Look how poorly the project initiated by the Chamber Lady turned out.
I believe they have a saying at our city hall. Something about modeling the way. They should apply the notion to themselves a bit more often.
On the other hand, anybody who thinks that the choices forced upon politicos by Covid were easy or that the politics surrounding masks and vaccinations makes logical policies are easy to implement, is a wing nut. As to which direct the nut turns is of little consequences. Are civic discourse is dominated by childish rhetoric.
Me? I am skeptical of mandates. Have been since I was mandated to provide my name to the government so that I could be found in case some brown people needed to be shocked and awed. The notion that I should put my body on the line for the perceived benefit of others seems wrong.
Nobody should be mandated as to what one can or cannot do with their own body. Period. No draft. No pregnancy completion requirements. No AIDS vaccine mandates. Same with Measles, Polio, Seatbelts, Speed Limits, Cloths, Drugs, Sex, and yes, even Rock & Roll. The state should not be able to compel my cooperation when it comes to my body. even if I know I am spreading a disease.
Free all Asymptomatic Typhoid Mary's!! Every man for himself!!
As to the author’s first point; that light has been on the boards for many years. Nothing happens fast around here, particularly when referencing City government. So bear in mind that drought was not a consideration when this started all those years ago. Shouldda been, though. PS: I do not like that light.
The author’s second point is, imho, right on the money. This Council is still conducting their meetings with Zoom, so those that may have wanted to go to that Council meeting and have their say were not able to do so.
There are literally hundreds of festivals across this state going on this year (over 400); everything from bananas, garlic, chocolate, surfing dogs, lemons, reptiles, arts & crafts, food of all kinds, ethnic based, BBQ’s, zucchini, music, earthquakes and so much more are being celebrated … This Year … Across the Entire State of California. But for the second year in a row, No Pumpkin Festival! The loss is enormous in so many ways and to so many people. I am at a loss for words when trying to understand - particularly when SMC is “closing in on 95% vaccination rate” (Review article from yesterday’s paper) and, as the author states, had the green light from the State and the County. But what is one to expect when Council meetings are no longer at the Adcock Center - replaced by the smart phone (which I do not have/not smart enough, I guess)
Imho, there are no valid reasons for cancelling the Pumpkin Festival this year; None! For those concerned, stay home or go somewhere else. It’s called choice.
Lastly, please don’t get me started with PG&E, who has filed for their Third (3rd) Bankruptcy in 20 years. How are they allowed to be in business? I’ll stop here, or I’d go all day on PG&E. Break them up is what I think should happen - and yesterday would have been fine for me.
Btw, this same Council has discussed eliminating gas from City limits, further straining our electric grid.
Thanks for writing your piece. You have certainly hit some nerves (& great points).
