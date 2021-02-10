There are two things that the Half Moon Bay City Council has done that seem troubling to some. First (in chronological order) is the Black Lives Matter mural on the side of City Hall. Second, is the corporation yard purchase. Both have been reported on in the Review.
To the first, a reasonable argument can be made that while there are some that are happy having the city address its stance on racism, there are others who are not. Question is: Which side is the majority?
To the second, a reasonable argument can be made that while the city needs a corporation yard, the city can ill afford the expense. Moreover, that particular piece of property has been extremely controversial over a number of years. In fact, one could argue that that particular piece of ground helped upend a prior City Council.
Going one step further, the majority of city funding is derived from its Transient Occupancy Tax. Between COVID-19 and the fires we suffered, the city’s TOT has dropped precipitously and will rear its ugly head when this council attempts to grapple with their new budget coming up in June.
It must be hard to be a council member in these times. Each one wants to make changes toward their idea of improvement, but their job is to responsibly act on the will of the voters in Half Moon Bay through their actions, leaving their personal positions at the door when they meet.
There was a potential solution to both these issues. If the city were interested in what the majority of voters wanted, they could have asked by placing both items on an advisory ballot with pertinent supporting data for each side.
These are very politically challenging times. We ought to see elected officials make every effort to reach out to all city residents when important issues arise. Most everyone has an opinion to offer; all they need is to be asked.
George Muteff
San Gregorio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
“...having the City address its stance on racism,...”
(1) The City is not a person...and thus does not have beliefs nor feelings to express. (2) The construct which is our City exists to serve every citizen – equally.
Therefore...
(1) All Public Property must be devoid of slogans which support one sub-group's beliefs over another. Such a presentation falsely legitimizes a presumed consensus as to what EVERY citizen believes. (2) Plastering slogans of one sub-group's beliefs on Public Property fails to treat everyone equally.
It is time for a paint job.
Hey Scott- I have something completely useful to gift you: Remember what the Lincoln Continental at the end of Animal House said during the parade??
Yep- I think that sums up my thoughts on you and your racist broadsides here on the putatively anonymous pages of the Review. (Although you do get kudos for using your real name...)
You don't know it yet, but the kids coming behind us are so far beyond your fear-mongering, discriminatory and useless spiel we'd both be better off pouring a stiff drink and giving up on the online invective.
Cheers-
dce
Ah yes, the slanderer pokes his head up...again. Name calling represents the last resort of those – like yourself – who have run out of excuses / crazed rationales for their flawed positions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.