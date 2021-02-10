  1. Home
There are two things that the Half Moon Bay City Council has done that seem troubling to some. First (in chronological order) is the Black Lives Matter mural on the side of City Hall. Second, is the corporation yard purchase. Both have been reported on in the Review.

To the first, a reasonable argument can be made that while there are some that are happy having the city address its stance on racism, there are others who are not. Question is: Which side is the majority?

To the second, a reasonable argument can be made that while the city needs a corporation yard, the city can ill afford the expense. Moreover, that particular piece of property has been extremely controversial over a number of years. In fact, one could argue that that particular piece of ground helped upend a prior City Council.

Going one step further, the majority of city funding is derived from its Transient Occupancy Tax. Between COVID-19 and the fires we suffered, the city’s TOT has dropped precipitously and will rear its ugly head when this council attempts to grapple with their new budget coming up in June.

It must be hard to be a council member in these times. Each one wants to make changes toward their idea of improvement, but their job is to responsibly act on the will of the voters in Half Moon Bay through their actions, leaving their personal positions at the door when they meet.

There was a potential solution to both these issues. If the city were interested in what the majority of voters wanted, they could have asked by placing both items on an advisory ballot with pertinent supporting data for each side.

These are very politically challenging times. We ought to see elected officials make every effort to reach out to all city residents when important issues arise. Most everyone has an opinion to offer; all they need is to be asked.

George Muteff

San Gregorio

