Dear Editor:
Thank you for taking the time and showing the courage to write and print your opinion in the Aug. 18 Review. Work of this type by the Review encourages me to continue my subscription.
Half Moon Bay government's pattern of aimlessness and poor use of funds is very clear in the case of this corporation yard plan. Surely there is a local parcel in some “out of the way” location where a facility such as this could be developed at a significantly reduced cost.
On another note, does the city still own the house on Kelly Avenue across the street from Cunha Intermediate School? Why did we buy it and is the project moving along efficiently? Did the City perform appropriate due diligence and pay a fair price?
Keep up the good work.
Tony Basso
Half Moon Bay
