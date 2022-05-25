I’m writing to encourage your readers to support Christina Corpus for San Mateo County Sheriff. If she wins, she will be the first Latina Sheriff in California’s history. But, more importantly, she is open to community input, in fact seeks it out.
In San Mateo County we have had a sheriff who dismisses the concerns of his constituents. In spite of years of community efforts to get him to change his policy of cooperation with ICE, San Mateo County transferred more people to ICE than all the other Bay Area counties combined. He did not update his policy until facing re-election and even then, he “suspended” the program instead of coming out with a definitive statement. He left the door open for reinstating the program.
George Floyd’s murder was a pivotal moment when we as a society could no longer deny that institutional racism exists and law enforcement practices need to change. As a member of La Honda Indivisible, I was out in the streets week after week bringing attention to the injustice that is perpetuated in our society, especially to people of color.
We have the opportunity here to turn the tide. In our own little corner of the world, we can create a more tolerant, more effective law enforcement agency. Changes to policing policies need to happen on the local level. As Bernie Sanders says, “We must always remember that change almost never happens from the top down; it happens from the bottom up.”
Corpus has embraced the group Fixin’ San Mateo County, whose goal is to establish an effective community-based sheriff oversight board, to address resident complaints, investigate issues and make policy and practice recommendations. La Honda Indivisible has endorsed them. Bolanos does not support them.
Christina Corpus is currently chief of police for Millbrae and has 21 years of experience in the Sheriff’s Office. She advocates for training, accountability and mental health services. She wants to rebuild relationships with the immigrant community to restore trust with the sheriff’s office.
Please vote for Christina Corpus for Sheriff on June 7.
Sue Henkin-Haas
San Gregorio
