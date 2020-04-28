There is something you can do to help. Due to this pandemic, several of our workers suddenly find themselves without income.
My housekeeper, Rosita, called and said she could not come to our house due to the “shelter-in-place orders.” She has been with us for three years, and not only does she clean, she also provides human love and support. We are a senior couple that decided to continue paying our housekeeper by mail. This pandemic is not her fault.
We also have a gardener that has been caring for our home. Edward has been with us for 20 years. I have seen his children grow up, helping their father with his gardening jobs. I have enjoyed their conversation throughout the years and I looked forward to their visits on Saturdays. They are more than just our help.
Edward called last weekend explaining that he will not be able to come and do his weekly gardening for the same
reason as Rosita. I felt saddened not to see him or our housekeeper regularly. Edward was delighted to hear that we will continue to pay him monthly and hopeful he will be able to return to our home soon.
Edward and Rosita should not be penalized for this pandemic. They both have families to support.
They are part of our family and, in a way, we feel responsible for their livelihood.
Please think of our workers and consider continuing their salaries.
Sandra Barocio
Moss Beach
