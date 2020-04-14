  1. Home
Many of our neighbors are hurting from the economic impact of COVID-19, particularly those in service jobs who can least afford to miss a paycheck. Some of us are lucky and have not been impacted economically. We can continue to do our jobs at home and get paid for our labor. While we are suffering from cabin fever, bored children underfoot and the challenge of shopping for the essentials like all in our community, we have not had to worry about paying the mortgage or rent or getting food on the table.

This is a time for those of us who are OK economically to step up and help local nonprofits that are helping our neighbors in need. Many of us will get at least a partial Coronavirus Stimulus Check. I ask all fellow Coastsiders who are doing OK economically to donate their check to local nonprofits to help our neighbors weather this storm. If you can give more please do so, as the need is great.

Here are some suggestions of local nonprofits that can make good use of your donation:

Coastside Hope and Abundant Grace Coastside Worker continue to do great work. Abundant Grace Coastside Worker, ALAS (Ayudando Latinos a Soñar), and Coastside Hope are teaming up to launch the Coastside Crisis Fund to provide emergency financial assistance as well as retail gift cards to help people with food, cleaning supplies, gas, and other essential items and needs during this crisis.

Coastside Hope: https://coastsidehope.org

Abundant Grace Coastside Worker: https://abundantgracecw.org/

To help our neighbors in Pescadero and the South Coast, Puente serves the vulnerable population on the South Coast. They have created a COVID-19 Public Health Response Fund to help those impacted.

Puente: https://mypuente.org/

Ken Myers

El Granada

