Dear Editor:
I just finished looking at the special “Graduates of 2021” section in last week’s Review.
And I’m taken back to the memories of so many of these young people whom I first met as a substitute teacher at Cunha Intermediate School and then at Half Moon Bay High School. Some were funny, filled with the love of life and enjoying every bit of their lives. Some were very serious, some exuberant in their very beings, and some were not so happy and needed to be treated very kindly, but they all left a distinct mark on my heart.
Even now, when I meet one of them in passing, I always get a warm hello or a big hug.
I’m so proud of these young people of our community as they start the next chapter of their lives.
Job well done, graduates!
Claudia Marshall
Half Moon Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.