The July 19 Review included a story about the Farmworker Advisory Commission meeting in Half Moon Bay. The priorities are centered on the needs of farmworkers in Pescadero and on the South Coast.
There are three future meetings scheduled; the first in the Half Moon Bay Library, the next at Harbor Village (with dinner) and the third somewhere in Pescadero.
I think it makes sense to have these meetings closer to the people most concerned. I hope that a suitable venue in Pescadero is found.
Nancy Rae Palmer
Half Moon Bay
