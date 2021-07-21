Dear Editor:
You hit a home run with the last issue of Coastside magazine (inserted in the newspaper on July 14). I loved your articles on beekeeping, horseback riding, lifeguards and edible flowers.
The article on horses was particularly affecting. When living in Woodside 25 years ago, I served as secretary of the Town Trails Committee and as president of the Peninsula Carriage Driving Club. But the handwriting was on the wall: as McMansions proliferated and barns were replaced by tennis courts and swimming pools, opportunities for keeping and riding horses shriveled. I moved to the coast. It's sad to see the process repeating itself.
Horses do so much good for so many people, including handicapped veterans and inner-city children. Thank you for bringing this issue to our attention.
Melinda Takeuchi
Moss Beach
