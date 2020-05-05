To ensure the public is fully informed about Half Moon Bay’s costs and budget, I’d like to share these clarifying facts about the status of the city’s operational budget, and steps being taken to ensure ongoing fiscal responsibility.
1) The city must adopt a balanced budget, meaning that expenses cannot exceed revenues and transfers from other funds. The city’s next fiscal year begins July 1, 2020, and the city will adopt a legal, balanced budget by making a variety of cuts to all programs and services.
2) The city will end the current fiscal year with a balanced budget. Staff has recommended, and council has directed, a mix of cuts and transfers to close the fiscal year without using city reserve funds.
3) The Government Finance Officers Association recommends that a city have reserves of at least 17 percent of annual operating expenses. Half Moon Bay has three general fund reserves totaling $8.5 million, or 49 percent of annual operating expenses.
4) The City Council decided to maintain this more conservative reserve due to the unique circumstance of Half Moon Bay, including, for example, the city’s reliance on hotel taxes.
5) In 2018, the state auditor ranked Half Moon Bay No. 73 out of 471 cities (top 15 percent) on factors related to municipal financial health.
6) Reserves are intended to be used to mitigate the risk of unexpected events that would negatively impact the city’s finances. The pandemic is an example of such an event, and the reserves are there to be used at the council’s discretion.
7) The city has 41 full-time employees, and all employees are also classified as “Disaster Service Workers” during an emergency. The current annual budgeted cost of employees is $5.2 million (30 percent of the city’s budget).
8) The City Council is having discussions on how to reduce labor costs. These cost reductions will be an important component of delivering a balanced budget next fiscal year.
9) All City employees are currently on the job, working and providing service to the community, performing their normal duties and disaster-related services. If an employee is not working during their normal workday, they are using their personal paid leave banks, or taking unpaid leave.
The City Council is committed to prudently managing the city’s finances, while at the same time continuing to provide the high-quality services the community expects and deserves. I welcome any questions on this information and am happy to discuss this further with any community members. Please also tune in to our City Council meetings, which contain detailed staff reports and updates on the status of the budget.
Bob Nisbet
Half Moon Bay
City Manager
