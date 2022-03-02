Dear Editor:
The city of Half Moon Bay has announced it is considering appealing the adverse ruling in the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside litigation. This would be futile. The ruling by Judge Rudy was decisive, calling the city’s legal theory “unreasonable.” The City Council should abandon its quest and work to rebuild SAM.
SAM has been a good choice for the city, for the Coastside and for the environment. It cured the historical environmental tragedy of pumping raw sewage into the ocean. It used cost-effective technology for its time and had economies of scale leading to lower ratepayer costs. More needs to be done in the future to upgrade to tertiary treatment, add additional wet-weather storage and recycle the treated water for irrigation uses. That requires collaboration of the sewer agencies.
The city’s underlying legal theory, if upheld by the appeals court, would be tantamount to terminating the Joint Powers Authority, since the same theory could then be applied to the main treatment center. The existing JPA already has a termination clause. It requires unanimity. That unanimity was critical in the 1970s to securing regulatory approval and financing.
Absent a unanimity termination rule, any one agency could leave the others holding the unusable remainder, which is jointly owned. It’s clear Half Moon Bay now wants changes to the JPA. But breaking the contract with litigation was a poor method. The city’s legal posturing has even caused it to abandon common sense by arguing the JPA does not “obligate” the city to comply with EPA regulations.
There may well be a path forward that is better for all three communities. Getting there requires a collaboration in which all alternatives are on the table. Those alternatives should include each community separately treating their sewage as well as both centralized and decentralized new technologies. And it’s not just economics that should be the measured outcome, but also environmental quality, land use effects, and distributional effects.
A Coastside citizens council might provide a mechanism to include direct ratepayer and resident input.
Bill Balson
Half Moon Bay
