I want to offer my appreciation and say “thank you” to our local elected officials and to the Half Moon Bay city staff, which has been weathering the storm of the past months, and taking care of us and our Coastside community.

This is an unprecedented time with unprecedented challenges that are not over.

So, simply, thanks for carrying on.

Joyce Logan

Cañada Cove

