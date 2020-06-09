I want to offer my appreciation and say “thank you” to our local elected officials and to the Half Moon Bay city staff, which has been weathering the storm of the past months, and taking care of us and our Coastside community.
This is an unprecedented time with unprecedented challenges that are not over.
So, simply, thanks for carrying on.
Joyce Logan
Cañada Cove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.