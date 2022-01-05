Dear Editor:
After 50 years of working in government in multiple administrative roles, it's taken our move to Half Moon Bay four years ago to have an experience with the complexity of city government. There are some edifying descriptions of city government available, but after reading the Wikipedia pages describing the history of the city of Half Moon Bay, it is apparent that it has struggled over the years.
It made me wonder about the focus areas of the city and why it needed repeating for two years in a row: economic recovery and development; public safety, health and emergency preparedness; community and climate resilience/sustainability; and affordable housing. These are so general as to be an impediment to progress. More focus is needed.
Something like this might get results:
1. Reactivate the local Medical Rescue Corps and task members to coordinate with the city public health department to develop an action plan for dealing with pandemics and emergencies. (Half Moon Bay cannot depend on the county or “going over the hill.”)
2. Enact Phase 2 of the city master storm drainage plan. (The worsening storms with climate change will continue to cause economic damage.)
3. Support building of affordable housing by identifying locations and encourage builders to be involved. (Pre-fab housing could make inexpensive neighborhoods possible and Habitat for Humanity might be considered.)
4. Development of infrastructure proposals for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and city, and lobby state officials for financial support. Writing groups for water desalination, solar-wind-battery facilities, and fixing the stormwater drain system could be formed using expert citizen volunteers.
For these goals to be successful, city staff have to be assigned specific goals and recruit citizen teams to help.
What are your thoughts? Agree or disagree? What did I miss? Would you get involved?
Vic Froelicher
Half Moon Bay
