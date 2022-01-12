Dear Editor:
The recent rainstorms have highlighted the inadequacy of current sewer systems on the coast of San Mateo County.
Pacifica had a 3 million-gallon spill during the storm of Oct. 25, in spite of adding storm drainage capacity awhile back. At Sewer Authority Mid-coastside, thanks to timely expansion of the wet weather storage, we avoided such a spill by 6 inches at the Burnham Strip Wet Weather Storage Facility.
During that storm, SAM was once again able to hold back flows from the north in the inter-tie pipeline system, as long ago designed and repeatedly utilized, thus preventing the plant from being overloaded. The storm on Dec. 13, however, did overload the SAM plant, even with the extra storage in the inter-tie. At the plant, flows exceeded a daily rate of 15 million gallons per day for almost an hour, and exceeded the capacity of the plant's input. Only by using a portable pump to siphon off the excess inflows from the headworks and pump them directly into downstream processing was SAM able to avoid another spill.
We have thus exceeded the theoretical design capacity of the SAM plant. Currently, Half Moon Bay has no wet weather storage of its own. Two things need to happen, immediately.
First, the city needs to add storage capacity in its system before the next winter. The amount of such storage can best be sized by a national consulting firm such as Brown & Caldwell, which has assisted SAM in dealing with excess pollutants recently. On a simple ratio basis, with 834,000 gallons of storage upstream, and more capacity in the IPS pipes themselves, and with Half Moon Bay being 60 percent of normal monthly SAM flows, it would appear the city should add 2 million gallons of wet weather storage to be in parity with the northern agencies.
If one considers instead the peak flows, the inter-tie only supplies a maximum of 3.5 million gallons per day at peak flow rate. Thus over 11.5 million gallons per day peak flow rate came from city sewers this past storm. Using that ratio (76.7 percent), Half Moon Bay would need to provide over 3.5 million gallons of storage to be on a par with the northern agencies.
Secondly, all SAM agencies must immediately cease all new connections. For Half Moon Bay, this will mean no new hotel. For all agencies this must mean no accessory dwelling unit, and no population expansions of any kind until the sewer system is properly sized and paid for by the forces that have pushed our sewers past a tipping point and beyond capacity.
Had the city not pursued the lawsuit against its agency partners, the $1 million (and counting) spent on attorneys for the illegitimate lawsuit would have gone a long way to paying for this necessary storage. It's time for the city to step up and become a responsible partner in our mutual sewer authority.
Gregg A. Dieguez, Montara
