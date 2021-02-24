Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I’m so tired of being preached to by government officials who tell us to act one way and then do the opposite. Rules for thee but not for me.
The latest brainstorm coming out of the mouths of our City Council in telling us how to live our lives involves retrofitting our homes by getting rid of all gas appliances and replacing them with electric. Say goodbye to your oven, water heater, furnace, dryer, outdoor barbecue and fire pit. Why? Because of Green Energy. Frankly the only green you’ll see is the money coming out of your bank account and higher payments to PG&E, assuming they can handle the increase in demand.
I doubt most of us will live long enough to see any financial benefit from this. But I’m an open-minded guy who can be persuaded by hard facts. I wonder what Caltech study they were reading to come up with this idea. Sounds to me like speak first and think later.
So I’d like to propose something to see if this is viable or just another pipe dream. Since our city leaders think this is a great idea, let them retrofit all the city buildings, without creative government grants that Joe Public can’t get, and do a multiyear case study on costs and ongoing expenses. And since these people think this is a great idea, they should retrofit their own homes too, as their costs will be more reflective of what we would have to pay. I know the Review is also supporting this idea, so why don’t they do this as well and report on the results.
It’s hard for me to take many things the City Council says seriously, as members demonstrated such financial mismanagement. I’m still in disbelief that when the city had to ask for debt relief on the library mortgage because of a drop in revenue, it then went out and borrowed $3 million for a city parking lot, not for us mind you, but would include a $1 million garage. No normal person would do something so irresponsible. And by the way, it’s our money they are foolishly wasting.
My recommendation is simple. Put your money where your mouth is and lead by example. Otherwise just leave us alone.
Steve Hyman
Half Moon Bay
