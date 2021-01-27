Dear Editor:
The virtue signaling on Half Moon Bay City Hall exterior walls is offensive and appears as a public billboard on taxpayer-funded public property.
Are these politically based statements? If so, then they reflect the acceptance by the city of Half Moon Bay and its citizens as their stated positions. If not politically based statements, then these announcements are slogans (graffiti) and nothing more than virtue signaling. If this is the case, then other slogans/graffiti must be allowed space on City Hall.
Is the City Council ready to approve more slogans/graffiti? If not, these slogans are illegal and must be removed. If the slogans/graffiti are permitted, I have one I would like to add to a vacant City Hall wall.
Otherwise, citizens are free to place or advertise their personal opinions on their homes or businesses as they wish.
These slogans should not be on taxpayer-funded public property.
Jo Ann Arvidson
Half Moon Bay
