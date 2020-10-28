Dear Editor:
Ruddock has experience with the plant and intertie and three-member agreements all the way back to the expansion of the sewer plant. Location of the SAM plan choice and history could be debated. But regardless of location, the plant and all its operations were built to serve all members by their participation percentage.
HMB has 50 percent of the usage of the plant, but gets to use more than 50 percent during wet weather months because of the intertie. In addition, during heavy rain, Montara Water and Sanitary District and the Granada Community Services District hold back sewage in those months so the city can use more of the plant. After rain events, that wastewater then proceeds to SAM via the intertie.
The two other member agencies are not holding back wastewater so the intertie flow is reduced because we love our wastewater and want to hang onto it as long as possible. No! we do it to benefit Half Moon Bay. And if Half Moon Bay doesn’t receive any benefit from the intertie I assume it would be happy to only use 50 percent capacity so that the other members can use their 50 percent via the intertie. Where does Ruddock think the excess city sewage over 50 percent is going to go?
You can try, but you can’t get away with demanding $1 of benefits for three quarters.
Bob Ptacek
Montara
