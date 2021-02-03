  1. Home
The hard times of living during this pandemic just got harder. As a result of COVID-19, I have been unemployed since March of last year. Just like most people living on unemployment, life has been tough to say the least.

With my extra time, I have managed to put together a business plan for a job that I will be able to do entirely from my home. After three months of filing items with the state and government, my final step was to obtain a business license from the city. I have read on numerous webpages that the cost of a business license typically ranges from $50-$100. Sounds pretty fair, right? That was nowhere near the ballpark of what Half Moon Bay charged me. I paid $292!

My heart dropped when I read the email. How can I start a successful small business with fees this high? With all of the adversity we have faced over the past year, this just adds salt to the still open wound.

Tony Girard

Half Moon Bay

