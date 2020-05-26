  1. Home
The city of Half Moon Bay is unable to repay its $6 million loan on the new library. Half Moon Bay has an extreme financial crisis, facing having to furlough or fire more than 30 percent of its staff, and is unable to make its $600,000 annual library loan principal payment, the first installment of which began fiscal year 2019-20.

Half Moon Bay largely has a single source of local revenue, the transient occupancy tax on the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, which has wholly and instantly disappeared due to the COVID crisis.

It is now unlikely Half Moon Bay will be able to make that annual $600,000 payment in any of the next four years, and it will probably never be able to make that annual payment again.

I call on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors to immediately pass a resolution to permanently forgive the Half Moon Bay library loan of $6 million principal and any related remaining costs and give Half Moon Bay a fighting chance to survive.

Dan Stegink

Pacifica

