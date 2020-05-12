I applaud Mayor Adam Eisen’s proposal that he and the other council members, and the executive staff of the city immediately take a 20 percent pay cut.
I disagree that any extra money freed up should go to more police presence. As the state opens, outdoor areas will be first, although the beaches were never closed. Instead of ticketing visitors, the city should concentrate on better bathroom facilities, garbage cans and parking solutions for the inevitable beach-goers and hikers. Police, “no parking” signs, red cones, blue ribbons and yellow caution tape are not only visually unappealing, but do not protect us from the COVID virus, and add unnecessary drama. The virus has not been proven transmitted in an outdoor environment, and our beaches are not packed.
Something the city could focus on instead is helping the small businesses. The council in the city of San Mateo is giving $400,000 to small businesses and Burlingame is appropriating $1 million, with $500,000 to small businesses, $250,000 to needy families, and $250,000 to service providers.
The city talks about not “dipping into reserves” but what are the reserves for, if not an emergency like this?
I don’t think it is helpful for the city to pay an employee to stop gardeners from mowing our lawns, or housekeepers from cleaning our homes.
Has the homeless issue, a population that could spread the virus, been addressed since the idea to put them at the state beach was nixed? San Francisco has put many of the homeless up in the empty hotels; this seems like a solution the city might consider, and it would also help the hotel owners.
Chris Voisard
Half Moon Bay
