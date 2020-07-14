We are a month away from beginning school and our country is setting daily records for COVID infections. There’s still a lot unknown about this virus. But what has been found is that infected people can carry the virus without showing symptoms. Children are often silent spreaders. The virus is airborne and can live on surfaces for hours. Our community is not exempt. COVID is here. Let’s control it, not aid it.
A model has been proposed by the school district to return to in-person school two days per week. As a parent explained in last week’s Review, any amount of classroom time could expose their child to COVID. That in itself is a huge concern. Now, think about that child in the community who is sick for two weeks before we realize it. The child has interacted with grandparents, neighbors, community stores and peers. If after two weeks the student is not exhibiting symptoms, someone close to them likely is.
What this means is that the hybrid model of returning to school will cause the virus to spread in our community.
There’s an alternative, a plan
that has been provided to the district proposing a phased approach to reopening schools with accommodations for families needing support. Start the school year remotely, then responsibly phase students into the classrooms.
The board made the very
responsible decision to hold
its meetings remotely. Members can make the same
decision for our kids, our
staff and our community by choosing this phased in approach.
Everyone, including teachers, want students back in the classroom. However, remote learning can be effective. This shouldn’t be a decision based on child care, but instead a decision to keep our community safe. There are ways to solve for child care.
Advocate for our community. Join the board meeting on Thursday.
Brittany Hooker
Half Moon Bay
