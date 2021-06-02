Dear Editor:
The Half Moon Bay City Council's foray into hiring another administrator for the police is a waste of money. The San Mateo County Sheriff's contract is economical and their post-training strikes the right balance for public safety.
If council sees so much extra money in the budget, it should add two deputies to Sheriff’s Capt. Saul Lopez’s Coastside staff in time for the summer crush of visitors.
Bill Balson
Half Moon Bay
