Dear Editor:
Coastside Community Emergency Response Team is grateful for the carefully researched and beautifully written articles August Howell presented in Coastside magazine and the Half Moon Bay Review. Thank you for publishing them.
Raising Coastside CERT's profile always results in more Coastside — and now hopefully, Pacifica — residents signing up for CERT Basic Training, Listos training, and becoming active in their self-organized neighborhood safety networks.
Post-CERT conference training, we now have two fully certificated bilingual Spanish/English instructors for CERT Basic Training and LISTOS courses. Along with Mike Chuang from Hillsborough, a CERT instructor qualified to teach CERT Basic and LISTOS in Mandarin, Coastside CERT will continue our inclusive efforts to provide public safety training without charge to everyone in our community.
Your support of Coastside CERT and so many other local community upliftment organizations makes all the difference. We cannot thank you enough for your continuing support, excellent journalism, and leadership on the Coastside!
Cynthia Sherrill
Half Moon Bay
Editor’s Note: Sherrill is program coordinator for Coastside CERT
