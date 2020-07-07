  1. Home
It's important the Coastside is aware of San Mateo County Harbor Commissioner Sabrina Brennan's censure last week as the censure came after years of terrible behavior and a record to prove it.

The easy thing to do is say the Harbor Commission has always been a dysfunctional mess and maybe it’s time to dissolve it, folding its operations into county government. That is simply not fair to the other impartial, hard-working commissioners. It is also wrong for those Coastsiders who want to keep our Harbor Commission local and away from bigger government over the hill.

Sabrina Brennan has a history of harassing and threatening staff, general managers, district councils, business owners and the public in general. Her behavior on record and on video proves she is not fit for public office or any kind of position of authority. All you have to do is look at a number of videos displaying exactly this. (April 2020 Harbor Commission meeting at 3:19:45 is the latest example and final straw for the censure.)

The first time (May 2015) Sabrina Brennan had the privilege of being board president she was forced to resign. Commissioner Robert Bernardo called Brennan a "walking lawsuit" and that she actively worked to pit groups against each other. The second time (March 2018) Brennan was removed from the board presidency for a series of accumulative inappropriate behavior. Brennan made history being removed as board president not once, but twice.

At the April 2020 Harbor District meeting, it’s important to note Brennan is yelling vulgarities about something that had happened years prior, was fully investigated, paid for by taxpayers money, and had come to nothing. As Brennan screamed obscenities that make seventh-graders laugh with glee, it is important to note she is wasting taxpayers time and money again.

Although a censure (a formal, and public, group condemnation of an individual) is not a removal or a prosecution, it still goes permanently on one's record and will be looked at in case Brennan tries running for a publicly elected office again. I’m thankful the majority of the Harbor Commission was brave enough to censure her.

Brian Overfelt

El Granada

