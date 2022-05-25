Investing in programs that improve the lives of our children is critical. Laura Parmer-Lohan is a working mom who staunchly supports our local schools and knows how important it is to have access to early childcare for those of all abilities.
At a recent candidates forum, she spoke of her commitment to increasing childcare resources and expanding county and local school partnerships to ensure that all students can realize their potential.
She knows our local issues, has a track record of addressing them in San Carlos, and, with her business background and public health lens, will get results.
I want Laura Parmer-Lohan as my representative on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. Don Horsley, the outgoing supervisor and current board president does, too!
Jenny Walter
Half Moon Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.