Dear Editor:
On Sunday, I drove past the Johnston House property. The parking lot was full and I could see that the old train station was full to capacity. It’s some big event I thought to myself.
But I wanted to use the toilets, which are conveniently placed in the parking lot on the property. “CLOSED!” Again.
Surely if the city is now in charge of the Johnston House property it is required to open the toilets. This is the 21st century and toilets are a necessity. I understand the Johnston House was built before indoor toilets were required, but times have changed.
When the toilets have been open they have always been clean and well-maintained. Maybe that could be a daily process not a “sometimes” process.
Jo Laster
Half Moon Bay
