Loud leaf blowers — aside from the questionable value of blowing leaves, dirt, etc., from one place to another — produce a very grating sound that disturbs the neighborhoods, especially a large number of people working from home. Many communities in California have prohibited the use of loud leaf blowers. There are electric and perhaps even low-noise gas-powered blowers available, so people can still blow stuff from one place to another if they so desire.
I wish loud leaf blowers would be prohibited on the Coastside.
Robert Hettel
El Granada
