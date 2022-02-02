Dear Editor:
As we are about to enter the third year of this pandemic, which has impacted so many, our town still lags behind in accommodating both citizens and visitors alike by offering choices in outdoor dining.
I realize that restaurant owners have a large role to play in providing such services, but I also believe that the city could do more to encourage and support efforts to do so. When my wife and I visit other Peninsula towns, we enjoy being able to eat outdoors in San Carlos, Palo Alto, Redwood City, Menlo Park and other locations where the restaurants have expanded into converted parking spaces and even into the streets.
While we all do our part in following public health guidance regarding masking and vaccination, being able to enjoy local restaurants in a safer manner would help add a degree of normalcy to our lives. I don't know what specific actions the city can take, but anything that can be done should be considered.
Tommy Ward
Half Moon Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.