Dear Editor:
The teachers of Cabrillo Unified School District need a raise! The last salary increase was in 2018- 2019 and amounted to a 2.36 percent increase across the entire salary schedule. In 2019, district management made a conditional offer of a 2 percent increase to the salary schedule, upon passage of the parcel tax. The teachers rejected this offer as inadequate. This proposed salary increase was approved by the county office of education. Now, district management refuses to put any offer of increase on the salary schedule.
However, the fact remains Cabrillo is currently holding on to $4.3 million in its reserve fund. This equates to 11.22 percent of the yearly budget. Why does the district claim to be deficit spending when the reserve fund as reported in the September actuals of 2019 was $5,148,258 — equaling 13.22 percent of the entire budget? This year the September 2020 unaudited actuals report a total of $5,458,240 — equaling 14.22 percent of the total budget. This increase of $309,983 alone would cover more than a 2 percent salary increase.
In addition, the state has committed to maintaining funding for the 2020-2021 school year at 2019-2020 LCFF funding levels. In fact, due to the shift from an LCFF funding formula to a basic aid funding model, Cabrillo will, unquestionably, have an increase in funding for the 2020-2021 school year.
The numbers are clear: Cabrillo Unified can afford to increase compensation for its teachers. This is a matter of priorities. The current salary schedule places Cabrillo Unified compensation at 26th out of 28 San Mateo school districts. With numbers like these and the unwillingness for the district to increase compensation, I believe that Cabrillo will continue its revolving door policy of training new teachers for a year or two before losing them to school districts that fairly compensate their teachers.
Sean Riordan
San Francisco
Editor’s note: Riordan is an art teacher in the district and co-president of the Cabrillo Unified Teachers Association.
