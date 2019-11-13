In regard to housing, voters in San Francisco voted for the city to build housing projects for teachers and educators on publicly owned land. Since our Cabrillo Unified School District has school property, is there a way Coastsiders can vote in a measure to do the same for our teachers and instructors and educators?
- Patricia Morrissey, Montara
