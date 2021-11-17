Dear Editor:
The Friends of the Half Moon Bay Library are very pleased to announce that we can now receive used book donations from the community! We’re in great need of your ‘gently used’ books to boost our stocks, which have fallen significantly during the COVID pandemic. For example, we have a very low supply of fiction books.
Our annual book sale is normally held in November, but we’ve had to cancel it because of COVID restrictions for the second consecutive year. The sale is a major source of revenue for us, typically between $5,000 and $8,000. While we cannot hold the annual sale, books are now available for purchase at the library, both on our indoor shelves and the outdoor book cart. Check them out — prices are very reasonable! The income from these sales is a fraction of what we earn during our annual book sale but still contributes to our ability to fund programs at the library. We were able to fund the Adult Meals program at the library from September 2020 through June 2021 and part of the library’s Summer Programming this year.
We know many people have been decluttering during the pandemic and probably have lots of books to donate! Visit our website for specifics on what we can accept, and please note that we are not currently taking CDs or DVDs. You may drop off 1-2 boxes at the library front desk. If you have more, please contact us by e-mail to make arrangements.
Every book we sell will help us support the library and the community.
Paul Gater
President
Friends of the Half Moon Bay Library
