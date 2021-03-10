Dear Editor:
My wife, Donna, and I appreciated Louie Castoria’s recent column on birds, birders, and his sometimes unwelcome efforts as an ‘unthusiast’ to assist his wife, Susy, in her efforts at sparrow identification. Fortunately, there are resources in San Mateo County to address this specific threat to familial bliss.
Since 1949, Sequoia Audubon Society, San Mateo County’s chapter of the National Audubon Society, has provided resources for bird identification, camaraderie for birders and nature lovers of all ages and abilities, and information on local birding locations. All this information is available on the chapter website at www.sequoia-audubon.org.
While no “in-person” field trips or meetings are being held during the COVID-19 pandemic, our monthly programs are being held via Zoom videoconferencing, at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month and are free and open to the public. You can also reach the chapter at office@sequoia-audubon.org or leave a message for the chapter at (650) 529-1454.
Doug Pomeroy
El Granada
