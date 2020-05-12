We’re facing an unprecedented health and economic crisis, and the choices being made right now will shape our society for years, if not decades to come. If we use this moment wisely, we can chart a path to a genuinely healthier and more equitable future. But too many politicians are putting the desires of wealthy corporations ahead of the needs of everyday people.
As an older brother with extensive family throughout the Bay Area I know firsthand why we need to focus on rescuing workers and communities, not corporate executives. Fear for people’s health and their ability to take care of their family is prevalent in all social groups. We need to set the tone for future generations.
We need to raise awareness and let our representatives know that we are not waiting to return to normal, but to reform the patchwork health system into a more uniform system that is easier to understand and follow, to highlight how crucial it is that we prioritize people and communities not corporations, and finally to stimulate movement towards sustainable clean energy to protect our at-risk environment.
I am calling on Dianne Feinstein, Kamala D. Harris, and Jackie Speier to ensure any bailout package meets all of our needs, no exceptions, starting with the most vulnerable members of our community.
Ezequiel Cuevas
Burlingame
