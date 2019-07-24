Being chosen “Nonprofit of the Year” in California’s 13th Senate District is a big deal. There are more than 8,000 nonprofits in our district serving over a million people. So, with odds of more than 8,000 to 1 why was Senior Coastsiders singled out to receive this great honor?
Certainly no award of this nature could have happened without our dedicated staff and more than 300 volunteers who day in and day out provide counseling services, cook, serve and deliver thousands of meals, repair homes, teach classes, run events and provide a space that older Coastsiders can call their own.
Senior Coastsiders was awarded nonprofit of the year in large part because of the ongoing support of local donors who, for the past 42 years, have demonstrated through their generosity a civic pride and recognition that Senior Coastsiders is an institution that brings the notion of “neighbor helping neighbor” to life in a very practical way.
The work at Senior Coastsiders will never be completed. Your continued support in the form of volunteering and generous donations will always be needed. But today, on behalf of our board of directors, I want to extend this award out to our entire local community as emblematic of our collective success supporting one another. Today we’ve been singled out and celebrate our accomplishment. But, why us? The answer to that question is simple. It is because of you, the citizens of the Coastside!
-Robert Zadek, Senior Coastsiders board member
