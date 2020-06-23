The topic of police budgets is on many people’s minds these days, and I was eager to read a local perspective in “Sheriff’s budget at stake” last week. I found the article, however, grossly one-sided.
While I appreciate that the authors defined the options to “reform,” “defund” and “abolish” the police, which are important terms for us citizens to understand these days, I was disappointed that they only focused on why we should reform our police department. I expected to hear not only from county Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, but also from organizations that are advocating for reforming, defunding or abolishing the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
While it was problematic to only offer one perspective, it was even more problematic to only offer the Sheriff’s perspective. Bolanos is a primary stakeholder in this debate over whether to reform, defund or abolish our police force. The sheriff is not only a highly paid representative of our law enforcement (in 2018 he was paid $340,357.64), he also represents a force that has a history of controversial killings of unarmed men of color. Most prominently from the recent past, the tasing deaths of Chinedu Okobi, Ramzi Saad and Warren Ragudo.
The authors of the article took a dangerous gamble when they chose to only highlight an insider argument for police reform. By doing so they tacitly endorsed, and thus bet on, a response to police killings that has, time and again, proven to be a failure. And the consequence of that failure has been tragic: the continued loss of human lives, at the hands of those who are meant to protect those lives. This only further underscores the need for a healthy, fully informed discussion about how we should best serve all members of the San Mateo County community.
Sean Modest
Half Moon Bay
