Your reporting on fireworks in Pacifica reflects blatant disregard for balanced reporting (Review, July 3). At best, it is uninformed and diminishes your standing in the legitimate news community.
People do not come to Pacifica just for “safe and sane” fireworks. Many come because of dangerous, toxic illegal ones.
Had your writer started with a simple two-word internet search — fireworks and Pacifica — she would have discovered a history of bitter contention surrounding the issue. She could have followed up with some Pacifica residents who have a different perspective than the Montara folks.
This one-sided reporting is an insult to those of us who are trying to address the concerns of those most affected and the environmental impact.
The party atmosphere suggested is a nightmare for veterans who suffer PTSD, pets, wildlife, people with respiratory issues and those who are simply terrified that live embers, which are common, might start a fire on their property.
There are bitter exchanges every year regarding the issue, and those who support the illegal fireworks dismiss the concerns of others with statements suggesting that they get over it, leave town for the duration, or move away.
It is not a one-day celebration. As I write this it is July 10, yet gigantic explosions still occur in my neighborhood nightly. They are also detonated throughout the year when sports teams have major wins and, periodically, for no apparent reason.
This makes it obvious that the explosives are being stored throughout the year and that a home fire in one of those locations could decimate not only that home but several surrounding ones. California is a tinderbox at this time and a small grass fire could set off a major blaze.
I, and others who are deeply concerned, have spent countless hours trying to address the situation (and) would like to see a substantially sized article that reflects reality.
I haven’t even addressed the issue of the toxic litter that is left on our beaches and in our streets from the safe and sane ones. Debris boxes are provided at the beach by Recology, but they are largely ignored. There is a cleanup effort on July 5, but sparklers and remnants of fireworks remain.
I would add that within the past year I started a subscription to the Review because I liked the coverage you provide and I enjoy reading it. However, I am greatly disappointed.
And to Montara folks who like the show: If you do come here just for safe and sane fireworks, dispose of your trash responsibly.
-Toni Boykin, Pacifica
