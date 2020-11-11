  1. Home
Dear Editor:

I would like to express my gratitude to Adam Eisen for serving on the Half Moon Bay City Council for the past four years. Eisen agreed to stand for election when the city and downtown were in desperate need of someone with good business sense. He provided professionalism and many other wonderful qualities the council.

Rarely, if ever, has the city had a City Council member with Eisen’s amazing qualities: He is professional, empathetic, a good listener, diligent and possesses many more qualities. Half Moon Bay is the better for it.

Thank you for serving and best wishes in your future endeavors.

George Cresson

Half Moon Bay

