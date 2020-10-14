Dear Editor:
I received an email recently from a "Wanda Muscle" alleging that Tom Mattusch, who is running for reelection to the Harbor District, is a proponent of big game hunting, along with some lurid pictures. A quick google search reveals that there is no such person as "Wanda Muscle.” The only earthly trace of Ms. Muscle is a Twitter account that was suspended for violating Twitter's rules of service.
I can only conclude that this was sent out by someone looking to torpedo Mr. Mattusch's bid for reelection to the Harbor District from the shelter of a pseudonym. While I am not a huge fan of big game hunting, I am even less a fan of this brand of “dirty tricks” politicking, putting out negative personal information (maybe true, maybe not) about a candidate to voters while hiding behind a screen of anonymity in order to hide any less-than-pure motives.
Let this serve as a reminder to check any info that will influence your voting. Remember — anyone can put anything on the internet.
Jenny Skoble
Miramar
"I can only conclude that this was sent out by someone looking to torpedo Mr. Mattusch's bid for reelection to the Harbor District from the shelter of a pseudonym."
I admit it. I am working to torpedo the reelection of Mattusch. I tried Wanda Muscle and I own the mistake. I should not have done that. Never have in the past. Never will again. I own what I say and truly embarrassed that I resorted to the Wanda avatar. My only excuse is that I don't want anybody throwing hot tea at me or doxxing my family.
I immediately fessed up when folks contacted me. I have since redirected the the domain to a petition:-- https://tommattusch.com
Yesterday, I contacted members of the press and made clear that I am responsible and have since made clear who I am.
"Let this serve as a reminder to check any info that will influence your voting."
Exactly and well said. That is why I always include links to support my advocacy.
In this one, you will find that Mattusch and Kiraly conspired with a State owned Chinese investment firm to transfer liability for the failed fuel system at Oyster Point to the Taxpayers of San Mateo County. Notice that I back every accusation up with somehting one can check into:-- https://www.scribd.com/document/479817688/Kiraly-and-Mattusch-Sell-Out-Taxpayers
In this one you will see Tom Mattusch change is story for at least the third time about his pornogrphy distribution hobby. Mattusch first said it never happened. Then he changed the story to something about trying to understand homosexulaity. Now he claims woman he included in his forty man distribution list asked for the explicit pornography to be sent to her. I kid you not:-- https://youtu.be/ivCMs3BqG_0
In this one you will see Virginia Chang Kiraly toss a tantrum over a letter of support for volunteers: -- https://youtu.be/K6qcvwxgTxo
You can find more documentation of why we need to replace Tom Mattusch and Virginia Chang Kiraly at:-- https://www.virginiachangkiraly.news/
Kiraly did us all a favor when she rigged the order of District elections. She made sure she could run again at the expense of Nancy Reyering. In two years, Reyering will be off the commission and unable to run again because Kiraly made sure of it.
This is a chance to get rid of all the bums and replace them with new and potential bums. Brennan can't run. Reyering will be gone in two years and there is nothing she can do about it. Kiraly and Mattusch need to go.
I apologize to all for the Wanda thing. I have learned my lesson. Thanks to BO for sharing the email she somehow obtained. Nothing I could say better that would make clear I owned what I said.
I am John Ullom and own these words.
"My only excuse is that I don't want anybody throwing hot tea at me or doxxing my family."
Baloney, John, since you've been openly leading the charge against Mattusch along with Brennan for some time now in an extremely nasty, manipulative manner. This latest crude addition is no real surprise.
You still need to apologize, not just for the Wanda farce, but mostly for the smarmy tactics you two play. And then STOP DOING IT.
He's right folks. I should not have used the drag body builder avatar. My excuse is pretty lame too. Maybe I should use the justification for hiding one's identity this guy uses when he posts.
Smarmy? This is smarmy. Tom Mattusch changes his story for the third time about the pornogry he distributes. First he claimed it was fake and that he never sent anybody pornography. Then he climed it was an effort to understand homosexualiyt. Then he thought it made him look better by claiming he sent the closeups of female anatomy to forty other guys. Now he claims the woman he sent explicit smut too asked him to do it! I kid you not:-- https://youtu.be/ivCMs3BqG_0
I know how many here feel about folks playing the race card. In many cases they should not do that. Here is an example of Chang Kiraly claiming she has been discriminated against because of her color and her gender. Note the tizzy she tosses was provoked by a draft letter of support for some volunteers. It is kind of long but when she goes off about tainted process and not being out of control, well, it's pretty funny. Notice how quickly VCK changes her tune when she senses the opportunity to accuse the two white guys of being bigots and misogynistic: -- https://youtu.be/TcjRPEl2gE0
How do you all feel about debts and obligations owed by a Chinese Communist Party controlled property developer being shifted to taxpayers? Especially when it was done in smarmy manner. Here is the proof that I have been emailing folks:-- https://www.scribd.com/document/479817688/Kiraly-and-Mattusch-Sell-Out-Taxpayers
In these documents you will see:
1) Former manager Steve McGrath threaten the CCP owned developer with sanctions including preventing the billion dollar sale of the CCP owned development rights to Kilroy. Mattusch and Kiraly go on to stab McGrath in the back. He soon after quit.
2) The CCP owned developer knew on July 31st that the taxpayers were getting hosed but the hosing was never publicly discussed until August 2 and August 16.
3) For a whole summer, Mattusch and Kiraly allowed an electrocution hazard to persist at the now closed fuel docks.
4) Taxpayers are on now on the hook for cleaning up the mess left behind by the CCP owned developer.
Tom Mattusch and Virginia Chang Kiraly were part of the backroom deal that made it happen.
"And then STOP DOING IT."
Kind of a hypocritical demand from somebody using a fake name to attack Brennan and others. But we live in hypocritical times. I apologize to all for hypocritically using my Wanda avatar. Won't happen again.
This gross smear campaign by Wanda Muscle against Tom Mattusch is headed by none other than John Ullom. This guy writes a lot and is usually far off any mark. The proof follows.
From: Wanda Muscle
To: Janice Smith
Sent: Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 04:25:10 PM PDT
Subject: Re: Harbor District voter info!
Hi Janice,
I am not a Trump voter but Tom was a Republican until a few weeks ago. Not sure why that matters.
There is an unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email my alter ego sent you.
Finally, this is Tom Mattusch and why I am working to defeat him and Virginia Chang Kiraly: -- https://youtu.be/ivCMs3BqG_0
Stay safe!
John Ullom
AKA Wanda
Thank you B.O. for sharing this email. I agree that using a fake name was bad form. I regretted doing so rather quickly as the email you posted makes clear. As for the content, it is all true. I stand by every word. Tom Mattusch enjoys killing elephants, hippos, lions, and anything other big game he comes across: -- https://captaintomswildkingdom.wordpress.com/
And it is a fact that Tom Mattusch enjoys sending porongraphy to a list of men he maintains. It is also true that Mattusch has changed his story at least three times about the pornogapjhy he sent 40 men and 1 woman. He now claims the woman asked for it:-- https://youtu.be/ivCMs3BqG_0
It is also true that Nancy Reyering once called for Tom Mattusch to be removed from the Board due to the actions he first lied about then admitted to: -- https://www.hmbreview.com/opinion/citizens-should-call-for-mattusch-s-resignation/article_533ea0f4-2d30-11e8-b377-77fd2e2a4587.html
And it is true that Reyering now is an admirer of Tom Mattusch. Check out Reyering's Facebook page: -- https://www.facebook.com/HarborCommission
Another truth is that Virginia Chang Kiraly often makes outrageous accusations against her elected colleagues: -- https://youtu.be/TcjRPEl2gE0
I mean often: -- https://www.virginiachangkiraly.news/
Thanks against B.O., whomever it is that you are. I deserved the spanking for pretending to be Wanda.
