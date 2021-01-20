Dear Editor:
“And so this is Christmas,” sang John Lennon in a song etched into our very marrow. “Another year over, a new one just begun.” And so this is inauguration. Another time over, a new one just beginning.
Lately, before the television, I’ve sat in both my living room and a front-row seat on history. My small California town is miles and generations away from the repeated chants of “Free-DOM! Free-DOM!” shouted by marchers. Those might have recalled our country’s civil rights movement history, but this time they were chorused by a crowd storming the nation’s Capitol and calling, like a pack on the trail, for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Regardless of what we say, violence is at our core. We embrace it. Look at our movies, our language, our video games. To some, hunting down someone who offends us is the proper thing to do.
Then the coverage shifted to show, “The Problem We All Live With,” Norman Rockwell’s iconic 1964 painting inspired by a photo of a little black girl, books tucked under her arm, on her way to school. She looks prim and pretty in her school dress but also a little bemused by the ring of somber U.S. Marshals escorting her. The coverage identified her as Ruby Nell Bridges Hall who, at age 6 in 1960, was that little girl. The first black child to transcend segregation. A new time just begun.
The televised story showed another prescient image by a more contemporary artist — the outline of that child followed by Kamala Harris who, in a couple of days, will raise her right hand and take the oath of office as the vice president of the United States. The first woman, and a woman of color no less, to do so. The small and the massive, past and present, juxtaposed. Another year over. A new time just begun.
These stories sparked memories. I was a child of prejudice, raised predominantly by my birth mother for whom the “N-word,” with its ugly connotations, was a household word. Fortunately, I grew out of that mindset. A few years ago, I climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro on a fundraiser for my local Rotary club, accompanied by a guide who would have fit my mother’s idea of an N-word. But for me, he was someone with whom I happily chatted, who became a friend, and who on that climb probably saved my life more than once. A lot of things are no longer with us, including Lennon, who was taken away by a deranged mentality. But the potentials still remain, more than ever perhaps.
Is it a dream? In our coastal corner of the world, it may be. But division is our wont, our nature, to be sure. We still have our attitudes, for better or worse; and we still have challenges to make the world work for all concerned. We have tools — broader and more developed means for communication and information, online and virtual and digital means to connect, educate and bring us closer. Or to shine individually, if we wish. Endless choices, endless potential.
Even the ocean, that we all live near — take a look at it — it’s made up of drops. Like choices. Can we literally or figuratively still swim among all those drops? Can we walk on the beach and look to the horizon at sunrise or sunset and imagine what or who is beyond them? Can we educate, and open the way toward the positive for others to follow? Can we disagree peacefully?
Happy inauguration.
Stacy Trevenon
El Granada
