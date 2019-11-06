The new San Mateo County airport noise monitoring program is a joke. On a sunny day, the planes take off and approach directly over the homes in Moss Beach, instead of using the uninhabited green space across Fitzgerald and out to the ocean.
The noise is constant all day long. I invite our county supervisors to visit us and hear for themselves how useless the noise monitoring program is.
- John Maybury, Moss Beach
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.