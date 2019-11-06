  1. Home
The new San Mateo County airport noise monitoring program is a joke. On a sunny day, the planes take off and approach directly over the homes in Moss Beach, instead of using the uninhabited green space across Fitzgerald and out to the ocean.

The noise is constant all day long. I invite our county supervisors to visit us and hear for themselves how useless the noise monitoring program is.

- John Maybury, Moss Beach

