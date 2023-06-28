Dear Editor:
While it is commendable that Supervisor Ray Mueller opened a Coastside office to cater to the needs of the community, I believe it is important to examine the effectiveness of these initiatives in truly assisting those in need. In his statement, Mueller emphasized the convenience of having a local facility for assistance, stating that people would no longer have to endure long journeys, make appointments, or face security concerns. On the surface, it appears to be a positive move for public relations. However, the reality is quite different when it comes to practical and meaningful support.
Allow me to provide an example of our predicament in Higgins Canyon Road. During the unprecedented rains in December 2022, our road experienced significant landslides at three different locations. Consequently, the county closed the road, forcing residents to take a long and inconvenient detour. The implications of this situation are far-reaching and impact various aspects of our lives.
To begin with, the reliability of delivering crucial medications via the United States Postal Service has significantly declined. As a result of detours, postal services are unable to reach certain areas, resulting in residents being deprived of the essential medication they rely on. In order to obtain their medications, residents are required to personally visit the post office and endure long queues. Unfortunately, this poses a significant challenge for elderly individuals who may struggle with travel and lack access to transportation.
Moreover, the closure of Higgins Canyon Road severely hampers emergency services. In the event of a crisis, we cannot rely on timely fire protection or ambulance services. This situation poses a significant threat to the safety and well-being of our community members.
Since January, we have been in regular contact with Mueller's office, seeking assistance in expediting the repairs and reopening of the road. While Mueller's promises to help are commendable, they have yet to materialize into tangible action. Six months have passed, and we find ourselves exactly where we were when the supervisor first pledged to address our concerns.
While opening an office may be seen as a positive gesture for public relations, it does not guarantee an improved response to our pressing issues. We are left questioning the effectiveness and sincerity of the supervisor's promises in delivering practical solutions to the problems we face.
I urge you to bring attention to this matter in order to shed light on the reality experienced by residents of Higgins Canyon Road. It is crucial that our concerns are not overshadowed by empty rhetoric, and that action is taken to rectify the situation. I believe it is essential for the community to be aware of the challenges we are currently enduring and to push for a swift resolution.
I appreciate your attention to this matter. It is my hope that through raising awareness, we can prompt the required actions to resolve the challenges our community is currently facing. While opening an office may have some positive public relations implications, it is not the solution we are seeking.
Charles Shafae
Higgins Canyon
Editor’s note: Shafae is the president of the Higgins Canyon Homeowners Association.
(6) comments
Fixing Higgins Canyon Road is no simple or cheap matter and it is not fair to lay the blame on the Supervisor who has encouraged Public Works focus on it.
Dear Yosemite,
I am sure that you have thoroughly examined the situation regarding the recent landslides on Higgins Canyon Rd and possess a comprehensive understanding of the challenges involved. This understanding has led you to believe that finding a solution is neither "simple" nor "cheap." Considering your expertise, I would greatly appreciate your insight regarding the estimated time required to establish a temporary bypass (not a permanent road). The primary objective of this bypass would be to ensure the passage of emergency vehicles, such as fire trucks and ambulances, in case of any emergencies. Would you deem a period of six months sufficient for this task?
I want to clarify that we are not placing blame on Supervisor Mueller; rather, we are kindly seeking his assistance in addressing our predicament. However, if you believe it would be more effective to approach someone else for help, please do inform me of the appropriate individual or organization to contact.
If you think the following text constitutes "kindly seeking" then we have very different views as to the meaning of words.
<< We are left questioning the effectiveness and sincerity of the supervisor's promises in delivering practical solutions to the problems we face. >>
Let’s stay focus and not change the subject. Considering the urgency of the matter, I would greatly appreciate it if you could provide your assessment of whether a period of six months would be sufficient for the successful completion of a 100-foot temporary bypass for emergency vehicle such as fire trucks, ambulances and mail service.
Whatever your focus is claimed to be, mine is your unwarranted slamming of a supervisor who does not deserve it.
Maybe you can set me straight Canyon Guy. My experience had been that HPR connects to highway one at both ends. Is that no longer the case? Or is there a section that is blocked off by slides at either end?
It sounds as though your life has been messed up by the county’s priorities. Are you trapped? Is there no way short of a helicopter for you to be rescued?
Or are we talking about ten extra minutes of drive time? Is that what has put you into a surly mood?
Not a Muller fan boy but I think he is no position to dictate policy. If memory serves me well, he is part of a committee.
