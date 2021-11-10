Dear Editor:
Steve Hyman should wake up and smell the climate change (Review, Nov. 3). The August 2021 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report confirms, “The observed increases (in climate change) are unequivocally caused by human activities” that have and are changing Earth’s climate and it’s getting worse. Humans simply must reduce and ultimately eliminate production and use of fossil fuels or leave our grandchildren an eventually uninhabitable hell on earth. If you’re under 50, odds are high you will see heretofore unimaginable harmful climate changes; if you’re 20, it is certain unless drastic measures are taken — now.
Yes, it will be expensive. Saving the world usually is. We replaced our gas water heater with an electric hybrid; we needed a new heater anyway, but we already had the circuits in place for it. The new one heats water fine, the electric bill has gone up but the gas bill down. It was a tiny step, a preview of many more necessary steps. Replacing other gas appliances will be more costly, but needs to be done. Unless we switch to clean renewable energy as soon as possible, climate change will punish everyone for our selfish indolence.
We can’t worry about recouping the investment because no other choice is tenable, and it’s getting worse literally every day. What do we tell our grandchildren and great-grandchildren? We knew it was happening, but slowing world catastrophe was just too expensive? We wouldn’t alter our lifestyle in any way for a future we won’t see? There was “no economic benefit”? Sorry kids, you’ll just have to learn to live with it, if you can. That’s absurd.
We have the knowledge and tools to head off or lessen catastrophe, for a short while yet. Or will we choose to let our collective ship sink?
Matthew Clark
El Granada
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.