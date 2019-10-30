  1. Home
Given the challenges we face with climate and societal crises, I believe the future will call for us to form tight communities, help one another, respecting and supporting all members of our community. Eric DeBode and Abundant Grace are an example of a proven way to reach out to those most in need in our coastal community.

The program is a model for what the future could be, if we act with respect for one another and apply our creativity to the most challenging problems. Not only lifting people who have need of shelter, but also helping them gain skills while contributing to growing and harvesting organic produce and then serving those in need with the bounty of the gardens is a brilliant way to address several needs at once. The program has worked long enough without a proper office and meeting space. I fully support making funds available so that Abundant Grace can continue its amazing work without having to meet on a corner outside!

 

— Nancy Margulies, Montara

