Given the challenges we face with climate and societal crises, I believe the future will call for us to form tight communities, help one another, respecting and supporting all members of our community. Eric DeBode and Abundant Grace are an example of a proven way to reach out to those most in need in our coastal community.
The program is a model for what the future could be, if we act with respect for one another and apply our creativity to the most challenging problems. Not only lifting people who have need of shelter, but also helping them gain skills while contributing to growing and harvesting organic produce and then serving those in need with the bounty of the gardens is a brilliant way to address several needs at once. The program has worked long enough without a proper office and meeting space. I fully support making funds available so that Abundant Grace can continue its amazing work without having to meet on a corner outside!
— Nancy Margulies, Montara
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.