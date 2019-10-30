I’ve seen firsthand the success Abundant Grace Coastside Worker has had helping people find jobs, get housing, go into a rehabilitation program and more. I’ve talked to some of the low-income and homeless individuals in this program about how positively their lives already had been affected.
Yet there is still the need for a program that creates jobs for those experiencing homelessness so they can care for themselves, and offers people the basic supports of showers, laundry, mail, computers and so on. The city of Half Moon Bay’s $300,000 investment is a great way to invest in a program that works. The money is not a grant, it’s a loan for the property purchase, and it will allow Abundant Grace to deepen and expand its services. (If it ends its programs or sells the property, it will have to return the funding.)
I’m in strong support of this project; it will feel really good knowing people can easily get a job and earn money, access services, stay clean and improve themselves.
I’m not concerned about any negative effects on children. If anything, they’d be there already, since a program has been meeting at More for Less fully visible for years, and, to my knowledge, there haven’t been issues.
Here’s to a huge step in the right direction!
— Christine Pielenz, Half Moon Bay
