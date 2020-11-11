Dear Editor:
I hope everyone in the Half Moon Bay community will acknowledge and thank Mayor Adam Eisen for his tremendous service for us all during a traumatic and turbulent year. His coordination with other council members, Pacifica’s mayor and state officials to make some very difficult decisions to keep our community as safe as possible during the pandemic and severe fires to the south deserves recognition. Serving on the City Council takes a serious time commitment and devotion to the community for which we should all be grateful.
Likewise, let us all congratulate Joaquin Jimenez on a historic victory in District 3 to win a seat on the Half Moon Bay City Council. His volunteer commitment to the Latino and broader community over many years also deserves recognition and praise. He has been a positive voice in the community and now has a very important and well-earned new role. You have won a mandate from an engaged set of voters and we hope your goal of bringing a new perspective to problem-solving in local government can indeed find sustainable solutions for the whole community. May God bless you and guide you in your new endeavor as you continue to serve our beloved Half Moon Bay and broader coastal community.
Virginia M. Turezyn
Half Moon Bay
Both Eisen and Jimenez ran honorable and thoughtful campaigns.
Thank you Mayor Eisen for the thankless work you have done on behalf of all of us.
