I’m a big fan of public education, but after the last school bond vote, I’m not sure how to vote given the lack of transparency on what is needed and how school money is being spent. Hopefully, they won’t just plead about leaking roofs!

Once again they have picked an off-year election so that they can benefit from fewer voters going to the polls and have a better chance that parents’ votes will outnumber the opposition. The bond vote burdened seniors on fixed incomes with years of taxes with no real cost known. According to the San Mateo County Registrar’s Office, the number of active registered voters eligible to vote on the bond measure was 16,340 with a total of 8,863 votes cast for and against it. A difference of 15 votes (0.09 percent of the active eligible voters) would have stopped it.

Not much of a mandate given the burden imposed. With no relief for seniors, you would think they would fix that injustice before asking for more money.

So how about a real teaching moment before another vote? Instead of slick ads with no real information, how about either the district website or this newspaper providing an ongoing forum where voters can submit questions and get written answers with real data? Not big meetings without written questions and non-specific undocumented answers, but something on the public record that voters can look up online so they can make an informed decision.

Are enrollments declining? How about a complete list of where the tax and bond money went? Are specially funded programs really getting results? Are there other sources of money, like parent fees, for those that can afford them? We need real answers to hard questions and documented transparency on what is needed and how funds are being used. For once, let’s have a vote based on hard facts.

— A.J. Vollmer, Montara

