I’m a big fan of public education, but after the last school bond vote, I’m not sure how to vote given the lack of transparency on what is needed and how school money is being spent. Hopefully, they won’t just plead about leaking roofs!
Once again they have picked an off-year election so that they can benefit from fewer voters going to the polls and have a better chance that parents’ votes will outnumber the opposition. The bond vote burdened seniors on fixed incomes with years of taxes with no real cost known. According to the San Mateo County Registrar’s Office, the number of active registered voters eligible to vote on the bond measure was 16,340 with a total of 8,863 votes cast for and against it. A difference of 15 votes (0.09 percent of the active eligible voters) would have stopped it.
Not much of a mandate given the burden imposed. With no relief for seniors, you would think they would fix that injustice before asking for more money.
So how about a real teaching moment before another vote? Instead of slick ads with no real information, how about either the district website or this newspaper providing an ongoing forum where voters can submit questions and get written answers with real data? Not big meetings without written questions and non-specific undocumented answers, but something on the public record that voters can look up online so they can make an informed decision.
Are enrollments declining? How about a complete list of where the tax and bond money went? Are specially funded programs really getting results? Are there other sources of money, like parent fees, for those that can afford them? We need real answers to hard questions and documented transparency on what is needed and how funds are being used. For once, let’s have a vote based on hard facts.
— A.J. Vollmer, Montara
For the reasons in the opinion piece, this vote should be put on hold, modified to reduce impacts, and brought back in two years for the regular four year election. I would consider it then, but absolutely choose not to reward the off-year strategery.
However nothing is stopping local proponents from voluntarily sending in the tax. If they really believe in this cause then prove it! If even a slim majority of the last pro-tax voters would send in $200 a year for the next two years, then I will too. Voluntarily.
But it's unkind to force it on renters, low income residents, and seniors struggling to age in place despite poor health and finances, when well-off proponents won't even participate themselves.
If they don't take it seriously, why should we?
..A great opinion from Montara. Why doesn't such a small school district with only 3,000 students consolidate? The student population is reducing in size every year.. TheCabrillo School District could sell surplus land in El Granada, and close their tiny/yet expensive school on Skyline, The school district needs to have their finance committee display charts and graphs of their financials. The new Superintendent can't simply say we are broke. The tax proposed won't pass IMHO.
