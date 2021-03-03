  1. Home
  2. Opinion
  3. Letters To Editor

Dear Editor:

I was sorry to read about two losses on Page 1 of the Feb. 17 Review: Juan Blackwolf and the Andreotti barn.

One special person, and one special place, gone within several days.

I know there is much more that adds charm and character to our surroundings, but I will miss both of these.

Nancy Palmer

Half Moon Bay

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments