Dear Editor:
I was sorry to read about two losses on Page 1 of the Feb. 17 Review: Juan Blackwolf and the Andreotti barn.
One special person, and one special place, gone within several days.
I know there is much more that adds charm and character to our surroundings, but I will miss both of these.
Nancy Palmer
Half Moon Bay
