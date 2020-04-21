  1. Home
  2. Opinion
  3. Letters To Editor

Howl for It – 8 p.m.

Much has been lost

TV news sings a constant tragic refrain.

Ambulances race to the scene amid the din.

Our president a national stain,

A walking, talking sin.

The Dow Jones on the wane

While regrets pile about what might have been

If our politics had not been completely insane.

We plead for anything to buy more time,

To catch the tiger by the curve:

Hospital beds, face masks, swabs and ventilators.

Neighbors shop for one another with verve,

All as sisters and brothers;

Doctors, nurses, janitors, grocery clerks

Struggle to test and provide what works.

Much can be gained

In the fullness of time we will know

The fruits of our labor, and our apathy.

There is a long way to go.

But there’s always been long roads to travel

And evolve with the love we wish to sow,

Or share this mortal coil no more.

Because change must flow like water,

Searching for a path – a door.

All human beings,

Both angels and monsters,

And everyone in between.

Make way for this shared future,

Brighter perhaps, and surely not alone.

When necks crane from the rooftops and balconies

And lungs fill from the streets below.

We howl for it.

We howl for it

8 o’clock sharp.

Scott Dewar

Moss Beach

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments