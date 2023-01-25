In Half Moon Bay,
there are all these halves at the edge of the sea,
like half a heart of shore briefly cradling
a sea star that has bravely lost its arms.
When its stone coral mouth is already
drained of sea water, its spine of honeycombed
lime would be the last to go. At low tide,
the feisty and starry flounder leaves tracks
in pursuit of ghost shrimp; while the shy and
snowy plover wades in and out of waves,
not playing but foraging for sand hoppers,
its fortune tied with the tides like sand
and moonshine. But count on the bread to still
rise on century-old bricks six days a week,
like goodwill, or good fortune inside a wave.
— Aileen Cassinetto, Former poet laureate, San Mateo County
Editor’s note: Cassinetto said she wanted to provide something uplifting for the people of Half Moon Bay and we were only too happy to help. This poem first appeared in the Spring 2020 edition of The Banyan Review.
