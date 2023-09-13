Dear Editor:
I am your neighbor, and I want to ask you a favor. This favor is important because it pertains to my health, and the health of my family.
I belong to the group of “always maskers.” I keep my distance from others when indoors, making sure the gap is at least 13 feet, the conservative estimate for how far airborne viruses travel. There are reasons for this, which I should not have to explain, but I am going to share them with you, hoping that it will help you to understand.
My parents are elderly and ill, and my husband has a congenital condition that makes him highly susceptible to severe complications, should he become infected with flu, RSV or COVID. Life as a masker and distancer is not easy. I am constantly bullied, gaslighted and treated with disdain and lack of respect. A simple trip to the supermarket or post office can be an ordeal. I’ve been reduced to tears many times just for making a polite ask. I try very hard to keep my cool and to remain polite in the face of nasty words. I am not always successful, but I try.
My request to you is to please not judge, to respect a request for distancing, and to do your best not to take masking or distancing personally. I could bury you in scientific data, but I know that most people are tired of worrying about this topic, so I won’t. I understand the general virus fatigue, however the lives of my family depend on my actions, so I will keep my distance and wear my mask. I do not have the luxury of ignoring the risks. Thank you very much for considering my request.
Marilyn Wacks
Montara
